Giants visit the Nationals to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (54-43, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (38-58, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (4-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.11 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

Other news
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Abbott combines with Law on 2-hitter, Reds beat Giants 5-1 for 4-game split
Andrew Abbott and Derek Law combined on two-hitter, Luke Maile homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat San Francisco Giants 5-1 for a four-game split.
Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, right, celebrates with third base coach J.R. House after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Will Benson hits 3-run homer as Cincinnati Reds cool off San Francisco Giants with 3-2 win
Will Benson hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped San Francisco’s seven-game win streak with a 3-2 victory over the Giants.
San Francisco Giants Brandon Crawford follows through on a two-run home run against Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Giants’ Brandon Crawford put on injured list with left knee inflammation
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of left knee inflammation.
Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand has pinch-hit 3-run homer for 1st major league knock
Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s first major league hit was a pinch-hit, three-run homer that gave the Cincinnati Reds an 8-7 lead against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning Tuesday night.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -158, Nationals +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals open a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Washington has a 15-32 record at home and a 38-58 record overall. The Nationals are 14-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 54-43 record overall and a 28-21 record on the road. The Giants rank sixth in the NL with 113 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Nationals with 44 extra base hits (27 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs). Joey Meneses is 10-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

J.D. Davis has 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 15-for-36 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.95 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 7-3, .214 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (illness), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (hamstring), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.