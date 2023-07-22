FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Giants look to stop skid in matchup with the Nationals

San Francisco Giants (54-44, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (39-58, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (8-7, 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-8, 3.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -190, Nationals +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 16-32 record at home and a 39-58 record overall. The Nationals have a 31-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 54-44 overall and 28-22 in road games. The Giants have a 26-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Nationals are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .292 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 11-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .275 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-32 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .265 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 7-3, .213 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.