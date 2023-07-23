Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Nationals host the Giants, look to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (54-45, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (40-58, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (6-0, 3.04 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (5-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -116, Nationals -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals, on a four-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Washington has a 17-32 record in home games and a 40-58 record overall. The Nationals have a 10-16 record in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has a 54-45 record overall and a 28-23 record on the road. The Giants have gone 34-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Nationals have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 18-for-43 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

J.D. Davis has 14 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-32 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .284 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants: 6-4, .198 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.