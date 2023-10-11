Israel-Hamas war
Sharks host the Golden Knights in Pacific Division matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -241, Sharks +197; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Vegas Golden Knights in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

San Jose had a 22-44-16 record overall while going 4-14-8 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Sharks had a -82 goal differential last season, scoring 233 goals while allowing 315.

Vegas had a 51-22-9 record overall and went 18-11-3 in Pacific Division games last season. The Golden Knights allowed 2.7 goals per game while scoring 3.3 last season.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Alec Martinez: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.