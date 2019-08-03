Sancho leads Dortmund to German Supercup win over Bayern

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By CIARÁN FAHEY
 
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jadon Sancho starred as Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the season-opening German Supercup on Saturday.

Sancho scored one goal and brilliantly set up Paco Alcacer for the other as Dortmund secured a morale-boosting victory over its old rival and delivered a statement of intent for the season ahead.

“We know that we still have a tall task ahead of us for the championship,” Dortmund team official Sebastian Kehl said.

Dortmund is bidding to end Bayern’s unprecedented seven-year reign as German champion and significantly boosted its squad with summer signings though only Nico Schulz was able to start as injuries took their toll.

Instead it was left to Sancho to carry on where he left off last season as the 19-year-old England forward produced another sparkling performance.

“All the defenders, even Bayern’s defenders - when he has the ball at his feet, they’re a little bit afraid,” Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel said. “Jadon has a lot quality. He’s really fast, technically he’s very good. He can score, make passes, so he’s really complete.”

The game, a curtain-raiser for the coming season, was sold out, watched by more than 81,000 fans at the Westfalenstadion.

They were barely given time to settle as the game began with an outstanding save from Bayern captain Manuel Neuer to deny Dortmund counterpart Marco Reus.

The next big chance also fell to Dortmund. Neuer rushed out of goal and Alcacer tried scooping the ball over him toward the unguarded net. Fans stood up and watched as the ball went wide.

Robert Lewandowski replied with Bayern’s first effort, which was deflected away, before Neuer saved again to deny Raphael Guerreiro.

Bayern improved through the half with Niko Kovac’s side looking assured on the ball.

“We didn’t take our chances,” Kovac complained.

Alcacer broke the deadlock after the break, all thanks to Sancho. He eluded three Bayern defenders, then played the ball through Niklas Süle’s legs for Alcacer to sweep it inside the right post.

Bayern sought a response and was only denied through desperate defending with Marwin Hitz saving and Manuel Akanji blocking on the line before the ball was cleared away.

Sancho then struck on a counterattack in the 69th after Guerreiro played the ball over the Bayern defense. The young forward stayed calm before slotting the ball through Neuer’s legs.

Of all Dortmund’s summer signings, only Schulz could play. Mats Hummels was denied a quick reunion with his former Bayern teammates due to muscular problems, Julian Brandt was out with a groin problem, Thorgan Hazard with an ankle injury and Mateu Morey with a shoulder injury. Goalkeeper Roman Bürki was also out.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP