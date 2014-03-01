Sands: Some customer data stolen by hackers

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Sands: Some customer data stolen by hackers

By HANNAH DREIER
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Computer hackers stole the personal information of tens of thousands of Las Vegas Sands customers during a data breach earlier this month, the casino company said Friday.

The company said in a regulatory filing that information about some patrons at its Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, hotel-casino was compromised during the Feb. 10 attack. Spokesman Ron Reese said the number of customers affected was in the mid-five figure range, as far as the company could tell so far.

Examples of the kinds of legally protected data that were stolen include Social Security and driver’s license numbers. An informational website Sands has set up warns that credit card information and bank account information may also have been stolen. The company is providing credit monitoring and identity theft protection to customers affected by the hacking.

Reese didn’t say whether credit card information was taken.

Other news
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Monday, June 12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Weekly US applications for jobless benefits slide to lowest level in 5 months
FILE - The logo of the French General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) is pictured in Paris, Monday Aug. 31, 2020. French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against two Chinese nationals and two other people from France in an investigation of a leading chip supplier whose advanced technology with possible military uses was reportedly smuggled to China and Russia, allegedly skirting sanctions and export controls. The official and the prosecution service, which also specializes in terrorism cases, refused to go into greater detail about the probe.(Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP, File)
France is investigating suspected smuggling to China and Russia of advanced chip technology
President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Biden, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says

A mailing database similar to something a direct marketing firm would use was also stolen, Sands said.

Sands said it was still working to determine whether customer information from other properties was breached, a process made more time-consuming by the destruction the hackers wrought. The company runs the Italian-themed Venetian and Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip, and several hotel-casinos in China and Singapore.

In its statement, Sands noted that the number of patron accounts that were compromised make up fewer than 1 percent of all visitors to the Bethlehem casino since its 2009 opening. It has set up a website and toll-free phone number for concerned customers.

The Las Vegas-based company pulled down its corporate and individual hotel websites Feb. 11 after hackers defaced them with images condemning comments Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson had made about using nuclear weapons on Iran. The hackers also posted Social Security numbers for Sands’ Bethlehem employees.

It took the company nearly a week to get the sites back up. The hacking also knocked down internal systems, and left corporate employees without access to their computers and email accounts for days.

Last week, an anonymous video surfaced that appeared to catalog additional information stolen during the hacking, including administrator passwords for slot machine systems and player information at the Bethlehem casino.

The FBI and Secret Service have been investigating the cyberattack.

Sands, which is the world’s largest casino company in terms of revenue and market value, also owns the world’s largest casino in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau. The company’s net income was $2.31 billion last year.

In an annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Sands said the attack may have destroyed some company data. The filing said Sands was unable to estimate the loss that might result from the hacking, if any.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. rose 12 cents to close at $85.25 Friday before the announcement, then fell 24 cents in after-hours trading.

___

Customers concerned about the data breach can call Sands’ information line at 866-579-2213 or visit http://www.sandsinfo.com .

___

Hannah Dreier can be reached at http://twitter.com/hannahdreier .