Schwab birdies 18th for 1-shot lead in Turkey, Reed hits 65

 
ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Matthias Schwab started with an eagle and finished with a birdie to lead by one shot after the second round of the Turkish Airlines Open on Friday.

The 24-year-old Austrian shot 5-under 67 to move to 12 under overall, leading a four-man group that includes Danny Willett (66) and Alex Noren (67).

Schwab, who has a tour-best nine top-10 finishes this season, begins the weekend with five more players within two shots. The 10-under group includes two-time defending champion Justin Rose (67).

Fired up by his selection by Tiger Woods for the United States’ 12-man Presidents Cup team, Patrick Reed shot 7-under 65 to trail Schwab by four shots.

“It means so much to me,” Reed said of playing the Dec. 12-15 event in Melbourne, Australia. “Representing our country and wearing red, white and blue is something I absolutely love and am so proud of. “

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports