Seahawks-Steelers Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (1-0) at PITTSBURGH (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Steelers by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seahawks 0-1; Steelers 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Tied 9-9.

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Steelers 39-30, Nov. 29, 2015

LAST WEEK — Seahawks beat Bengals 21-20; Steelers lost to Patriots 33-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 10, Steelers No. 15

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (25), PASS (29).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (4), PASS (31).

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (30), PASS (13).

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (15), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks scoreless in last two visits to Pittsburgh. Seattle’s 2-7 in Steel City. ... Win would make Seahawks coach Pete Carroll fifth active coach with 100 career victories. ... Seattle QB Russell Wilson needs two TD passes to reach 200 in career. He would be fifth fastest in league history to reach mark. ... Wilson’s second career game vs. Steelers, threw for 345 yards and five TDs vs. Pittsburgh in 2015 win in Seattle. ... Wilson has thrown two TD passes or more in 12 of past 13 road games. ... Seahawks RB Chris Carson tied career high with six receptions in Week 1. Carson has rushing TD in six straight games dating to last season. ... WR DK Metcalf set Seattle rookie record with 89 yards receiving in first career game. ... DE Quinton Jefferson native of Pittsburgh area coming off best game of career with six tackles, two sacks in Week 1. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney had sack and pass defensed in Seahawks debut, played 48 of 77 snaps in opener. ... Steelers 10-2 in home openers under coach Mike Tomlin.... Pittsburgh 6-0 at home vs. NFC West teams under Tomlin. ... Pittsburgh looking to avoid second 0-2 start since 2003. ... Steelers held without touchdown in Week 1 for first time since 2001. ... Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger 38-17 vs. NFC, 22-5 at home. ... Roethlisberger will make 218th start, second most in franchise history. ... Roethlisberger 8-1 following losses by at least 20 points. ... Pittsburgh’s 32 yards rushing vs. Patriots lowest Week 1 total since 2013. ... Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster needs 79 yards receiving to become youngest player to 2,500 career yards. ... Pittsburgh S Sean Davis (ankle) expected to play after sitting out opener. ... Steelers rookie LB Devin Bush made 11 tackles in NFL debut. ... Fantasy tip: Roethlisberger relishes NFC West opponents, averaging 287 yards passing in 10 career games.

