Seahawks supporting Chris Carson amid fumble concerns

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Seahawks supporting Chris Carson amid fumble concerns

By CURTIS CRABTREE
 
Share

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Despite having lost a fumble in each of the first three games, running back Chris Carson has the support of the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Pete Carroll’s “it’s all about the ball” philosophy runs counter to a running back being unable to hold onto it. However, the Seahawks firmly believe this is just an unfortunate blip on the radar.

“You’re going to see absolute support for our guy,” Carroll said. “He’s a great football player. We love him.”

Carson’s fumble against Cincinnati in Week 1 didn’t come back to haunt Seattle as the Bengals would fumble on their ensuing possession as well. However, T.J. Watt punched the ball free of Carson’s grasp in Pittsburgh to set up a James Conner 1-yard touchdown run. Saints cornerback Eli Apple punched the ball free of Carson’s grasp at the end of a 22-yard gain and Vonn Bell scooped up the loose ball for a 33-yard touchdown last Sunday.

Other news
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

“You got to move on from it. It happens. You got to move on, keep going,” Carson said.

It’s not as though it’s some new idea Carson has to tackle. As a running back, he’s acutely aware of his need to hold on to the football and the techniques that give him the best chance of succeeding in that task. He fumbled just three times on 267 touches last season.

“I just kind of went up to him and said, ‘You know, some of the greatest running backs, Walter Payton fumbled, too,’” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “He just kind of laughed and I said it’s going to happen. Just realize you’re a great football player. Go for it.”

Carson said he appreciates the support from his teammates and feels it’s never wavered despite his current run of misfortune.

While his three fumbles last season came over a span of 14 games, the three fumbles in three weeks this year have put a massive spotlight on the issue. He didn’t fumble during any of the four games he played in as a rookie and didn’t have issues with ball security during his college career at Oklahoma State, either.

He expects opposing teams will be that much more focused on attacking the ball given his recent problems with ball security.

“Just try to keep getting better. The defense is going to try to go after the ball so I’ve got to be aware of that,” Carson said.

While C.J. Prosise received more snaps in the wake of Carson’s fumble Sunday, Carson remains the team’s most production back. Rashaad Penny is questionable to play Sunday due to a hamstring injury and could get some more work should Carson’s issues continue. However, the team firmly believes Carson’s problems won’t persist.

“It’s going to pass,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said. “We don’t have any doubt about that. We totally support him. Nobody feels worse about it than he does. The biggest thing for us is we know he’s a warrior, we know he’s a great player. He’ll bounce back.”

Notes: DE Ziggy Ansah (back), DT Quinton Jefferson (hip), RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and CB Neiko Thorpe are all questionable to play against Arizona on Sunday. However, Carroll indicated all four have a good chance to play. . C/G Ethan Pocic (back) is doubtful.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL