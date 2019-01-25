FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Seattle beats Chicago State for 10th straight time

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Anand Hundal finished with 17 points and eight rebounds and Seattle beat Chicago State for a 10th straight time, 75-47 on Thursday night.

Morgan Means had 16 points and five assists, while Myles Carter pitched in with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his Western Athletic Conference-leading ninth double-double of the season for the Redhawks (13-8, 1-5). Ian Burke had 12 points and four assists, while Terrell Brown tallied nine points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Seattle ended a five-game slide, all in WAC play, its longest since a six-game skid in 2012-13. They picked up their third road win, already matching their high of the past five seasons. Seattle got off to a 12-3 start, its best in 50 seasons, before running into trouble in conference play. Seattle coach Jim Hayford is now just seven wins shy of 400 for his career.

Cameron Bowles was the lone Cougar to reach double figures, scoring 15. Chicago State (3-17, 0-5) trailed 36-15 at halftime and has now lost nine straight games.