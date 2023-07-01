Mariners take home losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (57-28, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-42, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 4.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (6-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -119, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to stop their three-game home slide with a win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Seattle has a 38-42 record overall and a 22-20 record at home. The Mariners have hit 93 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 23-18 record in road games and a 57-28 record overall. The Rays have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 14 doubles and six home runs for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 9-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .316 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 16 doubles and 12 home runs. Randy Arozarena is 13-for-39 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.44 ERA, even run differential

Rays: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.