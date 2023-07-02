Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Mariners and Rays play to decide series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Tampa Bay Rays (57-29, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (39-42, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (5-4, 4.58 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-6, 2.86 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -136, Rays +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle is 39-42 overall and 23-20 in home games. The Mariners have gone 24-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tampa Bay is 57-29 overall and 23-19 on the road. The Rays have a 40-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 RBI for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 9-for-35 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Siri leads Tampa Bay with 16 home runs while slugging .549. Luke Raley is 11-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (leg), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.