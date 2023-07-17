Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz wins the title
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million

Mariners host the Twins to begin 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Twins (48-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (46-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-3, 2.80 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.66 ERA, .98 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

Other news
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Miller strong in his return from injury and Raleigh homers as the Mariners top the Tigers 2-0
Bryce Miller tossed five sharp innings in his return from the injured list, Cal Raleigh hit his 12th home run and the Seattle Mariners avoided a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter holds a hockey stick and wears a helmet in the dugout during the fifth inning as he celebrates hitting his second home run of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Carpenter homers twice to help Lorenzen and the Tigers beat the Mariners 6-0
Kerry Carpenter homered twice, Michael Lorenzen allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0.
Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Alex Lange, who earned a save in the team's 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lange whiffs Rodríguez for final out as the Tigers hold off Mariners’ comeback in 5-4 win
Alex Lange threw a called third strike past Julio Rodríguez with two runners aboard for the final out, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Seattle Mariners 5-4.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Maldonado’s homer in eighth gives Houston Astros 3-2 win over Seattle Mariners
Martín Maldonado hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -129, Twins +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners start a four-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Seattle is 46-46 overall and 25-22 at home. Mariners hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has a 48-46 record overall and a 22-24 record in road games. The Twins have a 33-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has a .258 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 20 doubles and eight home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-42 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 11 home runs, 33 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .232 for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 11-for-34 with seven doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .225 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Twins: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.