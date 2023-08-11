Live updates: Maui fires
Trump’s 2020 election case
S.F. robotaxi service vote
Sweden, new favorite
What to stream this weekend

Mariners look to keep home win streak going, host the Orioles

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Baltimore Orioles (71-44, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (62-52, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (11-6, 4.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-7, 3.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -142, Orioles +120; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Ty France hits an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Raleigh hits go-ahead homer, Hancock shines in MLB debut as Mariners beat Padres 6-1
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez catches a fly ball from San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Logan Gilbert shuts down Padres, gets help from Julio Rodríguez catch in center as Mariners win 2-0
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Mariners place rookie RHP Bryan Woo on 15-day injured list with forearm inflammation

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Baltimore Orioles.

Seattle is 62-52 overall and 33-26 in home games. The Mariners have a 28-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Baltimore has gone 35-21 in road games and 71-44 overall. The Orioles have a 21-11 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 26 doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .266 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 13-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 19 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 17-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .271 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Orioles: Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Voth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.