Mariners take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Reds

Seattle Mariners (77-61, second in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-68, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Reds: Lyon Richardson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -165, Reds +140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to stop a three-game losing streak with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 35-36 in home games and 73-68 overall. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Seattle has a 38-32 record on the road and a 77-61 record overall. The Mariners have gone 38-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 58 RBI for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 13-for-30 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .285 batting average, and has 32 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 41 walks and 93 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-39 with six home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Hunter Renfroe: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (covid), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Fernando Cruz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hunter Greene: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

