Red Sox look to end 3-game skid, play the Mariners

Boston Red Sox (56-50, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (55-51, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (7-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -117, Red Sox -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 30-25 record at home and a 55-51 record overall. The Mariners are 38-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston has a 26-27 record in road games and a 56-50 record overall. The Red Sox have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.24.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with a .266 batting average, and has 25 doubles, nine home runs, 62 walks and 36 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-44 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has 25 doubles and 17 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 13-for-32 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.