Red Sox look to end 3-game skid, play the Mariners

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

Red Sox look to end 3-game skid, play the Mariners

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boston Red Sox (56-50, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (55-51, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (7-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (7-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -117, Red Sox -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh holds a trident in the dugout after hitting a solo home run, his second of the the night, against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Cal Raleigh homers twice as Mariners stay hot and topple Red Sox 6-2
Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) and center fielder Jarred Kelenic, right, can't come up with triple by Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Giants get outfielder AJ Pollock, utility player Mark Mathias from Mariners
Seattle Mariners pitcher Paul Sewald celebrates striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker for the final out of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. The Mariners won 5-2. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 30-25 record at home and a 55-51 record overall. The Mariners are 38-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston has a 26-27 record in road games and a 56-50 record overall. The Red Sox have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.24.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with a .266 batting average, and has 25 doubles, nine home runs, 62 walks and 36 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-44 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has 25 doubles and 17 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 13-for-32 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Red Sox: Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.