Mariners and Red Sox play with series tied 1-1

Boston Red Sox (57-50, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (55-52, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (5-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (9-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -130, Red Sox +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle has gone 30-26 in home games and 55-52 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Boston has a 27-27 record in road games and a 57-50 record overall. The Red Sox have a 47-24 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 26 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-46 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has 17 home runs, 39 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .286 for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 15-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (heel), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.