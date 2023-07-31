Mariners host the Red Sox to open 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (56-49, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (54-51, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (7-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (9-8, 3.49 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -135, Red Sox +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to start a three-game series.

Seattle is 29-25 at home and 54-51 overall. The Mariners have a 40-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has a 26-26 record in road games and a 56-49 record overall. The Red Sox have a 24-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 25 doubles, nine home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .265 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-44 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 53 RBI for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 13-for-32 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

