Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Twins into game 2

Minnesota Twins (48-47, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.61 ERA, .97 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -124, Twins +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Seattle is 47-46 overall and 26-22 at home. The Mariners are ninth in the AL with 105 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Minnesota has a 48-47 record overall and a 22-25 record in road games. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads Seattle with 15 home runs while slugging .424. Mike Ford is 9-for-29 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 20 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 12-for-35 with seven doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .221 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Twins: 6-4, .258 batting average, 5.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.