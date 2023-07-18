A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Twins into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (48-47, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.61 ERA, .97 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Oliver Ortega during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Mariners get clutch 2-out hits from Kelenic and Suárez in a 7-6 win over the Twins
Jarred Kelenic’s two-run single capped Seattle’s big fifth inning against All-Star Sonny Gray, and Eugenio Suárez added a two-run homer in the seventh as the Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Miller strong in his return from injury and Raleigh homers as the Mariners top the Tigers 2-0
Bryce Miller tossed five sharp innings in his return from the injured list, Cal Raleigh hit his 12th home run and the Seattle Mariners avoided a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter holds a hockey stick and wears a helmet in the dugout during the fifth inning as he celebrates hitting his second home run of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Carpenter homers twice to help Lorenzen and the Tigers beat the Mariners 6-0
Kerry Carpenter homered twice, Michael Lorenzen allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0.
Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Alex Lange, who earned a save in the team's 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lange whiffs Rodríguez for final out as the Tigers hold off Mariners’ comeback in 5-4 win
Alex Lange threw a called third strike past Julio Rodríguez with two runners aboard for the final out, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Seattle Mariners 5-4.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -124, Twins +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Seattle is 47-46 overall and 26-22 at home. The Mariners are ninth in the AL with 105 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Minnesota has a 48-47 record overall and a 22-25 record in road games. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez leads Seattle with 15 home runs while slugging .424. Mike Ford is 9-for-29 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 20 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Twins. Donovan Solano is 12-for-35 with seven doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .221 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Twins: 6-4, .258 batting average, 5.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.