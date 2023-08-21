Moore leads Mariners against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Seattle Mariners (69-55, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (49-75, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (9-7, 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); White Sox: Touki Toussaint (1-5, 4.47 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -187, White Sox +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox after Dylan Moore had four hits on Sunday in a 7-6 win over the Astros.

Chicago is 49-75 overall and 25-33 in home games. The White Sox have gone 31-62 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Seattle has a 35-27 record in road games and a 69-55 record overall. The Mariners have a 47-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 30 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs while hitting .270 for the White Sox. Oscar Colas is 6-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 79 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 6-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .250 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Caballero: day-to-day (shin/hamstring), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.