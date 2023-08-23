GOP debate: How to watch
White Sox host the Mariners on home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (71-55, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (49-77, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (10-8, 3.23 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (5-11, 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -213, White Sox +177; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners looking to end their five-game home losing streak.

Chicago has a 25-35 record in home games and a 49-77 record overall. The White Sox have a 31-64 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Seattle has a 71-55 record overall and a 37-27 record on the road. The Mariners have a 49-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 30 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 24 home runs while slugging .464. Julio Rodriguez is 24-for-52 with six doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .249 batting average, 7.47 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .303 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (illness), Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.