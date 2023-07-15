Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Tigers take road win streak into matchup with the Mariners

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (40-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-45, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (3-6, 4.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (8-7, 3.09 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Alex Lange, who earned a save in the team's 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lange whiffs Rodríguez for final out as the Tigers hold off Mariners’ comeback in 5-4 win
Alex Lange threw a called third strike past Julio Rodríguez with two runners aboard for the final out, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Seattle Mariners 5-4.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Maldonado’s homer in eighth gives Houston Astros 3-2 win over Seattle Mariners
Martín Maldonado hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) and Kolten Wong (16) celebrate after scoring on a single by Julio Rodriguez against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Luis Castillo throws 7 strong innings, Mike Ford clears bases in 9-run 4th, Mariners pound Astros
Luis Castillo threw seven strong innings, Mike Ford had a bases-clearing double during a nine-run fourth for Seattle, and the Mariners beat the Houston Astros 10-1.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Taylor Rogers throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cobb fans seven to anchor Giants’ 2-0 victory over the Mariners
Alex Cobb had seven strikeouts in six crisp innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended their four-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -214, Tigers +178; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 45-45 overall and 24-21 in home games. The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.76.

Detroit is 20-25 in road games and 40-50 overall. The Tigers have a 25-40 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .250 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 16-for-45 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .246 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI. Spencer Torkelson is 11-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.