Mariners begin 3-game series against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (39-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-44, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 2.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-6, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -195, Tigers +162; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Seattle has a 45-44 record overall and a 24-20 record at home. The Mariners have a 34-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit is 39-50 overall and 19-25 in road games. The Tigers are 27-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 49 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 8-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Vierling has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 12-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.