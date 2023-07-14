FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Mariners begin 3-game series against the Tigers

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (39-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-44, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 2.64 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-6, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

Other news
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Maldonado’s homer in eighth gives Houston Astros 3-2 win over Seattle Mariners
Martín Maldonado hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) and Kolten Wong (16) celebrate after scoring on a single by Julio Rodriguez against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Luis Castillo throws 7 strong innings, Mike Ford clears bases in 9-run 4th, Mariners pound Astros
Luis Castillo threw seven strong innings, Mike Ford had a bases-clearing double during a nine-run fourth for Seattle, and the Mariners beat the Houston Astros 10-1.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Taylor Rogers throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cobb fans seven to anchor Giants’ 2-0 victory over the Mariners
Alex Cobb had seven strikeouts in six crisp innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended their four-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0.
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) scores from third on a passed ball ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn (67) during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Gilbert pitches five-hit gem, Ford, Pollock homer in Mariners’ 6-0 win over Giants
Logan Gilbert struck out seven pitching a five-hit gem for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered during a four-hit performance, AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot, and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 for their fourth straight win.After striking out Mike Yastrzems

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -195, Tigers +162; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Seattle has a 45-44 record overall and a 24-20 record at home. The Mariners have a 34-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit is 39-50 overall and 19-25 in road games. The Tigers are 27-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 49 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 8-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Vierling has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 12-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.