Tigers take 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Mariners

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (41-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-46, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (1-2, 4.05 ERA, .99 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (0-0)

Other news
Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter holds a hockey stick and wears a helmet in the dugout during the fifth inning as he celebrates hitting his second home run of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Carpenter homers twice to help Lorenzen and the Tigers beat the Mariners 6-0
Kerry Carpenter homered twice, Michael Lorenzen allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0.
Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Alex Lange, who earned a save in the team's 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lange whiffs Rodríguez for final out as the Tigers hold off Mariners’ comeback in 5-4 win
Alex Lange threw a called third strike past Julio Rodríguez with two runners aboard for the final out, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Seattle Mariners 5-4.
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Maldonado’s homer in eighth gives Houston Astros 3-2 win over Seattle Mariners
Martín Maldonado hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) and Kolten Wong (16) celebrate after scoring on a single by Julio Rodriguez against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Luis Castillo throws 7 strong innings, Mike Ford clears bases in 9-run 4th, Mariners pound Astros
Luis Castillo threw seven strong innings, Mike Ford had a bases-clearing double during a nine-run fourth for Seattle, and the Mariners beat the Houston Astros 10-1.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -184, Tigers +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 45-46 record overall and a 24-22 record at home. The Mariners are 10th in the AL with 103 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Detroit has gone 21-25 on the road and 41-50 overall. The Tigers have a 25-40 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Tigers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has a .256 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 22 doubles and seven home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-43 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 RBI for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 8-for-30 with a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.