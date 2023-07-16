Tigers take 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Mariners

Detroit Tigers (41-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-46, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (1-2, 4.05 ERA, .99 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -184, Tigers +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 45-46 record overall and a 24-22 record at home. The Mariners are 10th in the AL with 103 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Detroit has gone 21-25 on the road and 41-50 overall. The Tigers have a 25-40 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Tigers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has a .256 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 22 doubles and seven home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-43 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 RBI for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 8-for-30 with a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.