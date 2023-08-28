Athletics visit the Mariners to open 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (38-93, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (74-56, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: TBD; Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -233, Athletics +195; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Seattle has a 74-56 record overall and a 37-28 record at home. The Mariners have gone 35-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has gone 18-48 on the road and 38-93 overall. The Athletics are 24-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Monday for the eighth time this season. The Mariners are up 7-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 30 doubles and 10 home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 25-for-47 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has a .245 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 15 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs. Zack Gelof is 9-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .321 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .213 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.