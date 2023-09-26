Mariners take home losing streak into matchup against the Astros

Houston Astros (86-71, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-72, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (11-10, 3.58 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -143, Astros +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners are looking to break their four-game home skid with a win over the Houston Astros.

Seattle has gone 41-34 at home and 84-72 overall. The Mariners have hit 203 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Houston is 47-29 in road games and 86-71 overall. The Astros have a 68-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Mariners are ahead 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 74 RBI for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 12-for-42 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has a .281 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 34 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs. Jose Altuve is 14-for-43 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Astros: Michael Brantley: day-to-day (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.