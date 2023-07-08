Mariners bring 2-0 series lead over Astros into game 3

Seattle Mariners (44-43, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (49-40, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -136, Mariners +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners meet the Houston Astros with a 2-0 series lead.

Houston has a 49-40 record overall and a 24-21 record in home games. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .410.

Seattle is 44-43 overall and 20-23 on the road. The Mariners are eighth in the AL with 102 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mariners are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 19 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .290 for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 11-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .253 for the Mariners. Mike Ford is 14-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Framber Valdez: day-to-day (ankle), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.