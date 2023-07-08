This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Mariners bring 2-0 series lead over Astros into game 3

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (44-43, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (49-40, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) and Kolten Wong (16) celebrate after scoring on a single by Julio Rodriguez against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Luis Castillo throws 7 strong innings, Mike Ford clears bases in 9-run 4th, Mariners pound Astros
Luis Castillo threw seven strong innings, Mike Ford had a bases-clearing double during a nine-run fourth for Seattle, and the Mariners beat the Houston Astros 10-1.
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates with third base coach Manny Acta (14) while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
Suárez hits 2 homers, Crawford has 1 as Mariners beat Astros 5-1
Eugenio Suárez homered twice with three RBIs and J.P. Crawford added a solo shot to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Taylor Rogers throws in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Cobb fans seven to anchor Giants’ 2-0 victory over the Mariners
Alex Cobb had seven strikeouts in six crisp innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended their four-game losing streak by beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0.
Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz connects for a two run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Díaz homers twice to help Houston Astros down Colorado Rockies 6-4
Yainer Díaz had his first career two-homer game and Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot in his return from injury to lead the Houston Astros past the Colorado Rockies 6-4.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -136, Mariners +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners meet the Houston Astros with a 2-0 series lead.

Houston has a 49-40 record overall and a 24-21 record in home games. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .410.

Seattle is 44-43 overall and 20-23 on the road. The Mariners are eighth in the AL with 102 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mariners are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 19 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .290 for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 11-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 18 doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .253 for the Mariners. Mike Ford is 14-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Framber Valdez: day-to-day (ankle), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.