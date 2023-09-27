Mariners and Astros meet in series rubber match

Houston Astros (86-72, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-72, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.39 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 193 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -123, Mariners +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle has a 42-34 record at home and an 85-72 record overall. The Mariners are 60-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston is 86-72 overall and 47-30 in road games. The Astros are 40-16 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Mariners hold a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .282 batting average, and has 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 46 walks and 102 RBI. Ty France is 11-for-39 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 35 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 17-for-44 with four doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Astros: Michael Brantley: day-to-day (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.