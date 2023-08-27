Mariners look to sweep series against the Royals

Kansas City Royals (41-90, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (73-56, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (0-6, 5.56 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (10-7, 3.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals play the last game of a three-game series. The Mariners can sweep the series with a win.

Seattle is 73-56 overall and 36-28 at home. The Mariners have a 51-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Kansas City is 41-90 overall and 18-50 in road games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 22 home runs, 41 walks and 82 RBI while hitting .279 for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 16-for-45 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 58 extra base hits (24 doubles, eight triples and 26 home runs). Nelson Velazquez is 7-for-35 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .329 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Royals: 2-8, .229 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Royals: Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.