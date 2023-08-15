Maui fires latest
Royals play the Mariners after Witt Jr.'s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (63-55, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-81, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (3-13, 6.06 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -151, Royals +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners after Bobby Witt Jr. had four hits on Monday in a 7-6 win over the Mariners.

Kansas City is 39-81 overall and 23-37 at home. The Royals have a 27-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle is 63-55 overall and 29-27 in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which leads the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .251 for the Royals. Witt Jr. is 17-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 20 home runs while slugging .444. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-44 with two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .289 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 7-3, .247 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.