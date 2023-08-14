Mariners visit the Royals to start 4-game series

Seattle Mariners (63-54, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-81, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (8-8, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -144, Royals +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Seattle Mariners on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Kansas City has a 22-37 record at home and a 38-81 record overall. The Royals have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

Seattle has gone 29-26 on the road and 63-54 overall. The Mariners have hit 142 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 21 home runs while slugging .482. Freddy Fermin is 13-for-39 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 51 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-43 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .289 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 8-2, .257 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Maikel Garcia: day-to-day (upper body), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: 7-Day IL (concussion), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.