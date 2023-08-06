Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Mariners bring road win streak into matchup with the Angels

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (59-52, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-56, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (3-1, 3.99 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -116, Mariners -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Other news
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
George Kirby, Julio Rodríguez power Mariners past Angels 3-2 for their 4th straight victory
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. J.P. Crawford also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Suárez drives in run in club record 10th straight game as Mariners beat Angels 9-7 in slugfest
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) talks to Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Angels will wait a couple more days before finalizing Ohtani’s next start on the mound

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 29-26 record in home games and a 56-56 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .445 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Seattle has gone 28-26 on the road and 59-52 overall. The Mariners have hit 135 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Mariners have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .251 for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 14-for-32 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with a .263 batting average, and has 25 doubles, nine home runs, 68 walks and 36 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 15-for-44 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.