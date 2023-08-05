FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Angels take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Mariners

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (58-52, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-55, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (9-8, 3.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (5-2, 4.98 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -137, Angels +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to stop a four-game skid when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles is 56-55 overall and 29-25 in home games. The Angels have a 41-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 58-52 overall and 27-26 in road games. Mariners hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with a .310 batting average, and has 18 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 71 walks and 82 RBI. Hunter Renfroe is 14-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with a .266 batting average, and has 25 doubles, nine home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-45 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 8-2, .282 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.