Angels come into matchup against the Mariners on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Mariners (57-52, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-54, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-7, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-8, 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -117, Angels -102; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Seattle Mariners dance after winning a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Shohei Ohtani hits 40th homer after leaving mound early with cramps in Seattle’s 5-3 win over Angels
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez breaks his bat on an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox to score Tom Murphy during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Rodríguez drives in go-ahead run and steals home to lead Mariners past Red Sox 6-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles has a 29-24 record at home and a 56-54 record overall. The Angels have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Seattle is 57-52 overall and 26-26 on the road. The Mariners have gone 37-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Angels are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .310 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 17 doubles, seven triples and 40 home runs. Mike Moustakas is 13-for-40 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 17 home runs while slugging .414. Tom Murphy is 12-for-31 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.