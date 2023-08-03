FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Mariners visit the Angels to begin 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (56-52, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-53, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.96 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -154, Mariners +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels start a four-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Los Angeles is 56-53 overall and 29-23 at home. The Angels are third in the majors with 166 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Seattle is 56-52 overall and 25-26 in road games. The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.84.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Angels lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 17 doubles, seven triples, 39 home runs and 81 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 10-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 17 home runs while slugging .419. Cal Raleigh is 12-for-37 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (calf), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.