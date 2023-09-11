Mariners look to stop 3-game skid, play the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (67-77, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-64, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -227, Angels +186; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels after losing three in a row.

Seattle is 39-29 in home games and 79-64 overall. The Mariners have a 39-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 67-77 overall and 32-40 in road games. The Angels have hit 206 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

The teams meet Monday for the 11th time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .283 batting average, and has 32 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 41 walks and 95 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 44 home runs while slugging .654. Luis Rengifo is 18-for-41 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (biceps), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.