Taylor Swift tops VMAs
Mike Williams dies
Biden impeachment inquiry
Libya floods
Aaron Rodgers injury

Mariners and Angels meet to determine series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Los Angeles Angels (68-78, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (80-65, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Mariners: Luis Castillo (12-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -208, Angels +173; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game, next to first base coach Kristopher Negrón (45) on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariners snap 4-game losing streak and gain ground in playoff race by blanking Angels 8-0
Los Angeles Angels' Randal Grichuk hits an RBI single to score Kyren Paris against the Seattle Mariners during the 11th inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Seattle. The Angels won 8-5. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Grichuk has RBI single to key Angels’ three-run 10th in 8-5 win over Mariners
Tampa Bay Rays starter Zach Eflin pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Eflin gets 14th win, Rays beat Mariners 6-3 to take 3 of 4 in series between contenders

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Seattle is 40-30 at home and 80-65 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Los Angeles has a 33-41 record on the road and a 68-78 record overall. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .247.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Mariners are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 30 home runs, 41 walks and 98 RBI while hitting .289 for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-38 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 44 home runs while slugging .654. Luis Rengifo is 16-for-38 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (oblique), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (biceps), Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (back), Jaime Barria: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.