Mariners host the Dodgers to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (81-65, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.98 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (10-9, 3.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -111, Mariners -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to start a three-game series.

Seattle has an 81-65 record overall and a 41-30 record in home games. The Mariners have the top team ERA in MLB play at 3.73.

Los Angeles has an 88-57 record overall and a 40-31 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 66-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .289 batting average, and has 34 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 42 walks and 99 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 37 doubles, a triple and 39 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Dodgers: Gus Varland: 60-Day IL (knee), Wander Suero: 15-Day IL (back), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.