Twins and Mariners meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (51-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-49, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (6-3, 3.50 ERA, .97 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota has a 54-49 record overall and a 30-23 record in home games. The Twins are 36-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 51-50 overall and 22-25 in road games. The Mariners have gone 27-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willi Castro has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 RBI for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has a .261 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 23 doubles and eight home runs. Jarred Kelenic is 10-for-30 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.50 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.