Twins try to keep home win streak alive, host the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (50-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (53-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -116, Twins -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Minnesota has gone 29-22 at home and 53-48 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Seattle has a 50-49 record overall and a 21-24 record in road games. The Mariners are 36-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .232 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 44 RBI. Edouard Julien is 16-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-34 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .271 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.