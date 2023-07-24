Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NASCAR at Pocono Raceway
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week 2023
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo

Twins try to keep home win streak alive, host the Mariners

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Mariners (50-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (53-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Blue Jays get homers from Guerrero and Belt before Romano holds off the Mariners, 4-3
Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and closer Jordan Romano escaped a ninth-inning jam as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 to prevent a three-game sweep.
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, left, celebrates after crossing home plate as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, right, looks on during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Mariners use 5-run inning to rally past Blue Jays for wild 9-8 victory
J.P. Crawford and Teoscar Hernández both had two-run doubles as part of Seattle’s five-run seventh inning against Toronto’s bullpen, and the Mariners rallied for a wild 9-8 win over the Blue Jays.
Seattle Mariners' Ty France is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a single by Mike Ford during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Teoscar Hernandez’s game-winner against former team gives Mariners 3-2 win over Blue Jays
Teoscar Hernández lined a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to score Jose Caballero and the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
George Kirby matches career high with 10 Ks as Mariners shut out Twins 5-0
George Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -116, Twins -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Minnesota has gone 29-22 at home and 53-48 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Seattle has a 50-49 record overall and a 21-24 record in road games. The Mariners are 36-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .232 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 44 RBI. Edouard Julien is 16-for-34 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 51 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-34 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .271 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.