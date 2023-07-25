FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Twins host the Mariners, look to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (50-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (9-8, 3.23 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa hits an RBI single to defeat the Seattle Mariners in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Carlos Correa’s RBI single in the 10th inning gives Twins a 4-3 win over Mariners
Carlos Correa’s flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano as the Minnesota Twins won their second straight game in extra innings, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in 10 innings.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Blue Jays get homers from Guerrero and Belt before Romano holds off the Mariners, 4-3
Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and closer Jordan Romano escaped a ninth-inning jam as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 to prevent a three-game sweep.
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, left, celebrates after crossing home plate as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, right, looks on during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Mariners use 5-run inning to rally past Blue Jays for wild 9-8 victory
J.P. Crawford and Teoscar Hernández both had two-run doubles as part of Seattle’s five-run seventh inning against Toronto’s bullpen, and the Mariners rallied for a wild 9-8 win over the Blue Jays.
Seattle Mariners' Ty France is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a single by Mike Ford during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Teoscar Hernandez’s game-winner against former team gives Mariners 3-2 win over Blue Jays
Teoscar Hernández lined a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to score Jose Caballero and the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -121, Mariners +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Minnesota is 54-48 overall and 30-22 at home. The Twins have gone 37-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle has a 50-50 record overall and a 21-25 record in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

The teams match up Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .231 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI. Edouard Julien is 14-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 14 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .244 for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 13-for-38 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .266 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.