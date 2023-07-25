Twins host the Mariners, look to continue home win streak

Seattle Mariners (50-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (9-8, 3.23 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -121, Mariners +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Minnesota is 54-48 overall and 30-22 at home. The Twins have gone 37-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle has a 50-50 record overall and a 21-25 record in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

The teams match up Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Twins are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Twins with a .231 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI. Edouard Julien is 14-for-31 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 14 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .244 for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 13-for-38 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .266 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.