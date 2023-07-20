Twins bring 2-1 series advantage over Mariners into game 4

Minnesota Twins (50-47, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-48, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (5-5, 4.24 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (8-8, 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -131, Twins +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 series lead.

Seattle has a 47-48 record overall and a 26-24 record in home games. The Mariners have a 28-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota has a 24-25 record on the road and a 50-47 record overall. The Twins are eighth in the majors with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 20 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .231 for the Twins. Edouard Julien is 17-for-28 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.54 ERA, even run differential

Twins: 6-4, .249 batting average, 5.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.