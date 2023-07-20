People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Twins bring 2-1 series advantage over Mariners into game 4

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (50-47, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-48, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (5-5, 4.24 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (8-8, 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Kepler scores the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Mariners
Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the eighth inning and Minnesota pitchers struck out 14 in the Twins’ 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.
Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff wears a fishing vest in the dugout to celebrate his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Alex Kirilloff has his third consecutive multihit game as Twins beat Mariners 10-3
Alex Kirilloff was a double shy of the cycle, Bailey Ober was sharp after a difficult first inning, and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-3.
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Oliver Ortega during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Mariners get clutch 2-out hits from Kelenic and Suárez in a 7-6 win over the Twins
Jarred Kelenic’s two-run single capped Seattle’s big fifth inning against All-Star Sonny Gray, and Eugenio Suárez added a two-run homer in the seventh as the Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Miller strong in his return from injury and Raleigh homers as the Mariners top the Tigers 2-0
Bryce Miller tossed five sharp innings in his return from the injured list, Cal Raleigh hit his 12th home run and the Seattle Mariners avoided a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -131, Twins +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 series lead.

Seattle has a 47-48 record overall and a 26-24 record in home games. The Mariners have a 28-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota has a 24-25 record on the road and a 50-47 record overall. The Twins are eighth in the majors with 129 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 20 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .231 for the Twins. Edouard Julien is 17-for-28 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.54 ERA, even run differential

Twins: 6-4, .249 batting average, 5.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.