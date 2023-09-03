Mets and Mariners play to determine series winner

Seattle Mariners (77-58, first in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (62-74, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (10-8, 3.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.29 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -157, Mets +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York is 34-33 at home and 62-74 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Seattle has a 77-58 record overall and a 38-29 record on the road. The Mariners rank seventh in the AL with 177 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs while hitting .250 for the Mets. DJ Stewart is 13-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 16-for-41 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .222 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (elbow), George Kirby: day-to-day (illness), Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.