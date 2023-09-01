Mets host the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (76-57, first in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (61-73, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 164 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -125, Mets +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

New York is 61-73 overall and 33-32 in home games. The Mets have a 36-62 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Seattle is 76-57 overall and 37-28 in road games. The Mariners have gone 36-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 29 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs for the Mets. DJ Stewart is 13-for-36 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 87 RBI for the Mariners. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-42 with a double, five home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .299 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (foot), George Kirby: day-to-day (illness), Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.