Mariners and Athletics play to decide series winner

By The Associated Press
 
Oakland Athletics (39-94, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (75-57, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Zach Neal (1-0, 6.88 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.90 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -280, Athletics +227; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez prepares to throw his bat to the ground after striking out against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariners drop into tie for AL West lead with 3-1 loss to A’s as Rodriguez, Kirby scratched
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez points a trident in the dugout as he celebrates a two-run home run to score J.P. Crawford against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners stay red hot with 7-0 win over Oakland
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez holds a trident in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run to score Josh Rojas against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
All 30 managers who started the MLB season are still employed, but the ax could be coming soon

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Seattle is 75-57 overall and 38-29 in home games. The Mariners are 55-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland is 39-94 overall and 19-49 on the road. The Athletics have a 25-76 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 8-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .286 batting average, and has 31 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 87 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 17-for-43 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 9-for-35 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .319 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .204 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (wrist), Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (foot), George Kirby: day-to-day (illness), Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.