Athletics host the Mariners on home losing streak

Seattle Mariners (82-68, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-104, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (13-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 199 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (4-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -220, Athletics +181; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Seattle Mariners looking to end their four-game home slide.

Oakland has a 46-104 record overall and a 24-51 record at home. The Athletics have a 27-17 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle is 41-35 in road games and 82-68 overall. The Mariners are seventh in the AL with 196 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners have a 10-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz has four home runs, 17 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .251 for the Athletics. Zack Gelof is 10-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 89 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 15-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (calf), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (knee), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.