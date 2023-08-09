"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Padres enter matchup with the Mariners on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
San Diego Padres (55-59, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (61-52, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0); Mariners: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -125, Mariners +105; over/under is 8 runs

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez catches a fly ball from San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Logan Gilbert shuts down Padres, gets help from Julio Rodríguez catch in center as Mariners win 2-0
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Mariners place rookie RHP Bryan Woo on 15-day injured list with forearm inflammation
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates with Eugenio Suarez after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Eugenio Suárez delivers in 10th inning, Mariners sweep Angels with 3-2 victory

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to end their three-game skid with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has gone 32-26 in home games and 61-52 overall. The Mariners are 43-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Diego is 55-59 overall and 25-31 on the road. The Padres have a 42-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 26 doubles, eight home runs and 44 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 6-for-36 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 25 doubles and 24 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .269 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.