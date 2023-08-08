Padres play the Mariners after Campusano’s 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (55-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (60-52, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (9-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -143, Padres +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Seattle Mariners after Luis Campusano’s four-hit game on Monday.

Seattle has a 60-52 record overall and a 31-26 record in home games. The Mariners are 42-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 55-58 record overall and a 25-30 record in road games. The Padres have a 42-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 26 doubles and eight home runs for the Mariners. Dylan Moore is 10-for-26 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 RBI while hitting .262 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 16-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 6-4, .299 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.