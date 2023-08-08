Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger coup
FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Anderson and Ramírez for brawl
FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House. Paramount Global, the parent company of the storied book publisher said on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that the private equity giant will buy Simon & Schuster for $1.62 billion in cash .(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Simon & Schuster sold to private equity firm
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands of federal employees were sent home early Monday as the Washington area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Strong storms hit eastern US

Padres play the Mariners after Campusano’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

San Diego Padres (55-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (60-52, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (9-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -143, Padres +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates with Eugenio Suarez after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Eugenio Suárez delivers in 10th inning, Mariners sweep Angels with 3-2 victory
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
George Kirby, Julio Rodríguez power Mariners past Angels 3-2 for their 4th straight victory
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. J.P. Crawford also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Suárez drives in run in club record 10th straight game as Mariners beat Angels 9-7 in slugfest

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Seattle Mariners after Luis Campusano’s four-hit game on Monday.

Seattle has a 60-52 record overall and a 31-26 record in home games. The Mariners are 42-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 55-58 record overall and a 25-30 record in road games. The Padres have a 42-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 26 doubles and eight home runs for the Mariners. Dylan Moore is 10-for-26 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 RBI while hitting .262 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 16-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .267 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 6-4, .299 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.