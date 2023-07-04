FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Giants look to break 3-game slide, play the Mariners

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Mariners (41-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (46-39, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -134, Mariners +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to end their three-game skid when they play the Seattle Mariners.

San Francisco is 46-39 overall and 23-20 at home. The Giants have gone 30-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle has a 41-42 record overall and a 17-22 record in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 42 RBI for the Giants. Blake Sabol is 8-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 31 RBI for the Mariners. Tom Murphy is 8-for-16 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mariners: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.