Mariners visit the Giants to begin 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (40-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (46-38, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (7-7, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -135, Mariners +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Seattle Mariners on Monday to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco is 46-38 overall and 23-19 in home games. The Giants have a 30-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle has a 16-22 record on the road and a 40-42 record overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .310.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto is fifth on the Giants with 20 extra base hits (eight doubles and 12 home runs). Patrick Bailey is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez leads the Mariners with 15 home runs while slugging .451. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-45 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (back), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (hamstring), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.