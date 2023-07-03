Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Mariners visit the Giants to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Seattle Mariners (40-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (46-38, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (7-7, 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -135, Mariners +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Seattle Mariners on Monday to begin a three-game series.

San Francisco is 46-38 overall and 23-19 in home games. The Giants have a 30-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle has a 16-22 record on the road and a 40-42 record overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .310.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto is fifth on the Giants with 20 extra base hits (eight doubles and 12 home runs). Patrick Bailey is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez leads the Mariners with 15 home runs while slugging .451. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-45 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (back), Michael Conforto: day-to-day (hamstring), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.